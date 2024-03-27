Turkiye Urges German Action After PKK Supporters Attack Consulate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 27 (KUNA) -- Turkiye urged on Wednesday Germany to take action after Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) supporters attacked the Turkish consulate building in Hannover.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the PKK supporters on Tuesday attacked the entrance of the Turkish Consulate in Hannover, damaging the building, with no casualties.

The statement added that "German officials were contacted and reminded that they are responsible for the security of our citizens and diplomatic missions, and that provocations against the Turkish community in Europe should not be tolerated." (end)

