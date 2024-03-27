Two Killed In Telangana Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) Two persons were killed and 23 others injured when a tractor carrying a marriage party overturned in Telangana's Medak district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Mansanpally when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The tractor was carrying 25 members of a marriage party from Bacharam village in Papannapet mandal. They were on their way to Andole village.

Two women were killed in the accident and the remaining passengers were injured. The deceased were identified as Bodemma (48) and Sangamma (45). The injured were admitted to Jogipet Hospital. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical.