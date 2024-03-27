Golf: Colsaerts Gets Ready For Indian Open By Leading Team To Pro-Am Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) Nicolas Colsaerts, who called the DLF Golf and Country Club a tough course, got down to business as the Hero Pro-Am ahead of the Indian Open was conducted on Wednesday morning.

The former Ryder Cup player from Belgium, who has three DP World Tour wins against his name in a total of 10 pro wins, carried his team comprising three ladies - Anjali Chawla, Meera Luthra and Kusum Anand - to a fine win. They aggregated 37-under and were three better than the team lead by Romain Langasque, whose teammates were Masni Eriza, Prathmesh Moharil and Narinder Dagar, father of India's top women's pro, Diksha Dagar.

Last year's runner-up Yannik Paul, also had a good look at the course, as his team was third. His teammates were Golien Kipgen, Saurabh Uppal and Rohit Kapoor.

The participants in the Pro-Am included cricket legend, Kapil Dev, and former India spinner, Murali Kartik among others.

The 2024 Hero Indian Open, which starts at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning, is one of the strongest with almost a third of the players in the 144-strong field having won on the DP World at some point.

The tournament this year carries a record prize purse of USD 2.25 million with the winner set to receive USD 382,500.