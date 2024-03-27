TN District Collector Releases 'Invitation Card' For Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 27 (IANS) The District Collector in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, who's also the election officer for the district, has issued an invitation card for the voters, urging them to not accept gifts or cash in return for votes.

The card released by Sravan Kumar Jatavath is in the form of a traditional wedding invitation, requesting the voters to come to the polling booths and cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 19.

The card has been printed on yellow paper, considered to be auspicious, calling the elections a“good occasion”.

The happy occasion is scheduled in the year of Thiruvalluvar 2055 [the current Tamil year] and the Tamil month of Chithirai [when the elections will be held], on a Friday during the auspicious time between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The invitation also appeals to the electorate to exercise their franchise without fail.

Exchanging gifts during elections is punishable and should be avoided, it says.

Commenting on the development, R. Rajakannu, a social activist and businessman based out of Kallakurichi, said,“Hats off to the unique idea mooted by the District Collector and his team. The colour selection makes the invite a visual treat. I am certain that such initiatives will draw more people to the polling stations.”