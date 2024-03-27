Iraqi government announces up to 30 percent increase in petrol price

(MENAFN) Late on Tuesday, the Iraqi government announced a significant increase in fuel prices, a decision that has historically provoked widespread dissatisfaction among the Iraqi populace.



During its weekly meeting, the cabinet opted to raise the price of premium petrol (95 octane) from 650 Iraqi dinars (USD0.50) to 850 dinars (USD0.65) per litre. Similarly, the price of super petrol (98 octane) will climb from 1,000 to 1,250 dinars.



However, the cost of regular petrol (low octane) will remain unchanged at 450 dinars. These adjusted prices are slated to take effect from May 1, according to government sources.



Iraq, the second-largest producer in OPEC, maintains fuel subsidies that contribute to its budget deficit. The nation's ailing refining sector necessitates the importation of petroleum products to meet domestic demand.



Recent data from Global Petrol Prices indicates that Iraq ranks 14th in terms of the world's cheapest gasoline prices this month, with Iran boasting the lowest price at USD0.029 per litre.



In the past, the Iraqi government has raised fuel prices as a means to reduce the government's subsidy expenditures and allocate resources towards expanding refinery infrastructure. However, such moves have consistently triggered public backlash.



Notably, Iraq increased the price of regular petrol from 400 to 450 dinars in 2007, subsequently decreasing the price of premium petrol from 850 to 650 dinars in 2020. Super petrol was introduced in 2022.

