Hyundai's plan to inject more than USD50B in South Korea's EVs sector

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Hyundai unveiled an ambitious plan to inject more than USD50 billion into South Korea's economy by 2026, with a significant focus on bolstering the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles. Despite holding the third position among the world's largest automakers alongside its subsidiary Kia, Hyundai acknowledges its lag in the electric car market, dominated notably by Chinese company BYD.



Hyundai's aspiration to clinch a top-three position globally in the electric vehicle arena became evident last year when it announced intentions to ramp up annual production to over 3.6 million units by 2030. This latest investment, totaling 68 trillion won (USD50.5 billion), signifies Hyundai Motors Group's strategic move to secure future growth engines amidst a volatile business landscape, emphasizing a commitment to continuous development and innovation.



The investment plan encompasses the creation of 80,000 new job opportunities within South Korea and the construction of three new electric vehicle manufacturing facilities. These initiatives are poised to significantly bolster the country's electric vehicle production capacity, with projections aiming to reach 1.51 million units annually by the end of the decade. Through these measures, Hyundai aims not only to enhance its competitive stance in the electric vehicle market but also to contribute substantially to South Korea's economic growth and technological advancement.

