(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a Health Ministry center informed Russia's state news agency that the tally of individuals wounded in the concert hall assault in the Moscow region last week has surged to 360.



“As of Wednesday morning, 360 people were injured as a result of the terrorist attack, including 11 children,” a representative of the All-Russian Centre for Disaster Medicine told a Russian news agency.



The spokesperson also provided detailed statistics regarding the casualties of the tragic incident, revealing that out of the total number of injured individuals, 92 victims required hospitalization for their injuries. Encouragingly, as of the latest update, 63 of these hospitalized individuals have been discharged, signifying progress in their recovery process. Additionally, medical assistance in the form of outpatient care was extended to the remaining 205 wounded individuals, underscoring the concerted efforts to ensure comprehensive healthcare support for all affected by the attack.



The harrowing events unfolded last Friday at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, situated within the Moscow region, where the assailants opened fire, resulting in the devastating loss of at least 139 innocent lives and leaving many more injured and traumatized.



In response to the heinous act, law enforcement agencies swiftly acted, leading to the apprehension of 11 individuals, including the alleged perpetrators, in the border region of Bryansk.



The legal proceedings have also commenced, with Moscow's Basmanny District Court convening late on Sunday to address the matter. Following due process, the court formally charged the four perpetrators with terrorism and authorized their pre-trial detentions until May 22nd, marking a significant step towards accountability and resolution in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

