Israeli Negotiators Exit Qatar As Gaza Ceasefire Talks Stall

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media have reported that talks between Hamas and Israel regarding a ceasefire in Gaza have reached a deadlock, and the Israeli negotiating team has left Qatar.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, March 26, citing an Israeli official, that ceasefire negotiations in Gaza have stalled due to Hamas' demands.

According to reports, an Israeli official, Yahya Sinwar, has accused the Hamas leader in Gaza of diplomatic sabotage aimed at“igniting war during Ramadan.”

Meanwhile, negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of 800 Palestinian security prisoners for 40 Hamas hostages are ongoing.

Additionally, Fox News, citing the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported that he condemned Hamas in a statement on Tuesday, calling it a“terrorist organization with unreasonable demands.”

These negotiations come to a standstill as Israel has announced readiness to attack Rafah, a city in Gaza neighboring Egypt, which serves as a refuge for Palestinian refugees.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister had called the failure to pass a new UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza the reason for the negotiation breakdown.

This comes as the United Nations and human rights organizations have warned of a humanitarian crisis and hunger among Palestinian refugees in Rafah.

