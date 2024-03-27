UN Supports 40 Afghan Women And Girls In Sewing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

The United Nations Children's Fund in Afghanistan (UNICEF) says that with the financial support of the European Union, they have created job opportunities and sewing vocational training for 40 young women and girls.

On Monday, March 25, UNICEF tweeted that these women and girls can contribute to their families' expenses through financial support from the European Union Embassy in Afghanistan.

The European Union Delegation in Afghanistan also stated in a message that hundreds of women and girls are acquiring skills and opportunities for a“better” future.

UN relief agencies have increasingly focused their assistance on women's empowerment and employment over the past two years, as emphasized by the UN Deputy Office in its recent 2023 reports, stating that women's decision-making power in families has decreased alongside the loss of their jobs.

Most of these women emphasized international aid and support for women in UNAMA assessments.

One woman, benefiting from the European Union's support, said without mentioning her name that she can now financially support her family through sewing.

UNICEF's office in Afghanistan also wrote,“Hundreds of young girls, boys, and their family members will benefit from income generation and livelihoods, including vocational training.”

Sewing and handicrafts remain the only options that make Afghan women hopeful to engage in this field. UNAMA noted an increased interest among girls in sewing and handicrafts after the closure of educational opportunities.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program had earlier announced the launch of sewing training programs across Afghanistan to promote women's self-sufficiency.

On Monday, the organization reported the goal of launching these programs as“women's self-sufficiency in Afghanistan.”

The World Food Program continued to emphasize that this decision was made simultaneously with reducing“economic opportunities” for women in Afghanistan.

