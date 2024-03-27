CITYFIBRE PARTNERS TURN TO TELECOM ACQUISITIONS

(MENAFN- Pressat) Telecom Acquisitions Limited (TAL) has agreed partnerships with ISPs No One Internet, and Link Broadband to acquire their customers signed up to the CityFibre network.

TAL CEO Nigel Barnett says he has never regretted entering the AltNet arena and claims the partnerships he is forging are a win-win for all parties.

“These two companies have a successful business specialising in B2B space and have large customer bases on other AltNets. Many of these businesses have quickly realised that enquiring a new customer is more expensive than they previously thought. A partnership with TAL can reduce overheads, increase incomes and, with no pressure of installation and router costs, will enhance cash flows.”

TAL brands Home Telecom, Fleur Telecom and Eclipse Broadband also have a a well-established strategic partnership with TalkTalk and, more recently, Aurora Telecom, which is commencing a UK rollout.

“All customers joining the TAL group service will receive 24/7 customer support which has received over 10,000 reviews on Trustpilot with an“Excellent” rating of 4.5 stars,” stressed Barnett.

“We are also very proud to hold ISO27001 and ISO9001 accreditation, fully UK based and award-winning billing and the unique ability to provide nationwide broadband coverage,” he added.

