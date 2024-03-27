Business In Africa: The Whole Story With Capmad Insights

(MENAFN- Pressat) March 27 2023: A new African business magazine is set to bring in-depth news and insights to industry leaders, by industry leaders.

Covering the Republic of Madagascar, Africa, and the Indian Ocean islands, Capmad's online publication will bring together the latest expertise and opinions on business, economics, and investment opportunities. It will offer a mix of free-to-access resources and a new subscription service.

Designed for business leaders around the world, the online newsletter, Capmad Insights, will deliver data-driven economic news, investment insights and opinions from top experts, helping readers keep up to date on the latest developments in the region.

For €750 a year, readers will unlock all articles and receive Command Reads directly to their inboxes, including summaries of the latest trends, in-depth analysis and case studies.

Subscribers will also receive an e-book focusing on economic insights, or for the increased price of €1,000 a year, they can also enjoy two custom reports dedicated to their areas of interest.

Capmad has recently launched a pilot scheme, and in the future will offer finance and business consulting as the readership of the online international business magazine grows.

Based in Madagascar, the Capmad team is headed by Eric Rakotoniaina, an economics expert with significant experience in the field. Rakotoniaina's industry experience, combined with the finance and economics background of the Singapore-based head of strategy, is influencing the positive buzz around the recent launch.

Under this expert guidance, Capmad's skilled editorial team will give readers a complete overview of developments in these regions, creating in-depth pieces fully backed by statistics and infographics.

The editorial team will seek out the latest news and insights that might affect investment opportunities or business in Africa and the Indian Ocean islands. From emerging demographics and sustainable legislation to trade agreements and new investment opportunities, Capmad Insights aims to provide a rounded picture to potential investors.

Whether investing in wine, launching a digital product or seeking funding for sustainable initiatives or women's health, industry leaders can find reliable and well-written research.

With 60 per cent of the population under 25 and barriers to intra-African trade removed by the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCTA), it's an exciting time to be in Africa.

The economy is on the rise, fuelled by an urbanising population, the spread of technology, and improved gender equality, among other reasons . The economic growth of the continent is set to overtake the rest of the world, with a projected average of four per cent in 2023 and 202 , compared to 2.7 and 2.8 per cent globally.

Capmad's African business magazine , Capmad Insights, aims to become the financial voice of Africa and the Indian Ocean islands. The experienced editorial team will tie together local expertise and international insights to help investors and industry leaders build the future in the world's fastest-developing continent.

