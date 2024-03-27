Yen Hits 34-Year Low, Stocks Mixed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday as investors assessed economic data from China and Australia, while the Japanese yen fell to 151.97 - its weakest level in 34 years against the greenback.

In Japan, the Nikkei regained 364.70 points, or 0.9%, to 40,762.73.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dumped 225.48 points, or 1.4%, to 16,392.84.

Data from Australia showed consumer price inflation in February rose 3.4% year over year.

This is the first inflation reading after the country's central bank said that it was too early to“rule in or out further increases in interest rates.”

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 declined 40.96 points, or 1.2%, to 3,502.79.

China's combined industrial profit for January and February climbed 10.2% year on year, data showed. Industrial profits fell 2.3% for the whole of 2023.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index nicked lower 1.98 points, or 0.1%, to 2,755.11.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index restored 73.63 points, or 0.4%, to 20,200.12.

Singapore's Straits Times Index improved 18.38 points, or 0.6%, to 3,251.71.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 subtracted 21.14 points, or 0.2%, to 12,010.66.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gained 39.38 points, or 0.5%, to 7,819.61.











MENAFN27032024000212011056ID1108027426