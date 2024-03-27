(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wednesday's Stock Watch Includes DJT, Reddit, and Alibaba

These Are the Biggest Mid-Week TradesWatch GameStop, Paychex, Ford Motor, and MoreApple To Hold Developers Conference In JuneCanada Goose Cuts 17% Of Workforce Amid Slowing Sales Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Stock News Alerts: Baltimore Bridge, Nasdaq Flop, and More

With the supply of goods only recently recovering from constraints, the global economy did not need a disruption. Unfortunately, a ship chartered by A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) collided with a bridge in Baltimore. This will likely disrupt shipping activity, increasing costs and delays.

The weak broader market spread to cyclical stocks like Vale S.A. (VALE), Rio Tinto (RIO), and BHP Group (BHP). Conversely, energy stocks continued to demonstrate strength. Exxon (XOM) continued its uptrend. The stock bottomed in mid-February 2024 at around the $100 level. XOM stock closed at $113.79.

Metal mining firms including Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed near its high, thanks to strong copper prices. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) traded higher after it announced a contract worth $575 million. The firm won the bid for funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. The firm said the projects would allow it to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

When the real-world resource stocks rally, technology stocks flop. The Nasdaq weakened considerably toward the end of the day on Tuesday. The reversal accelerated when durable goods orders strengthened in Feb. It gained 1.4% last month.

Watch for the market's momentum to hold. If it weakens daily toward the end of the day, be ready to close positions. Watch SPY and QQQ exchange-traded funds. They are the most popular ETFs among investors.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks