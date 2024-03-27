(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wednesday's Stock Watch Includes DJT, Reddit, and Alibaba

These Are the Biggest Mid-Week TradesWatch GameStop, Paychex, Ford Motor, and MoreApple To Hold Developers Conference In JuneStock News Alerts: Baltimore Bridge, Nasdaq Flop, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Canada Goose Cuts 17% Of Workforce Amid Slowing Sales

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) is cutting 17% of its global workforce as it grapples with slowing sales of its signature winter parkas.

The job cuts will impact employees at the company's corporate headquarters, though it's not clear exactly how many people will be let go.

Canada Goose had 915 employees at its corporate head office in Toronto last year, according to securities filings.

The move comes as consumers worldwide pullback on discretionary spending amid high inflation and as global warming lessens the impact of winter in many parts of the world.

In a news release, Canada Goose said it is“...focused on achieving efficiency and margin expansion...”

The company added that the job cuts will help it achieve immediate cost savings and allow it to become more efficient.

Canada Goose has reported a string of quarterly financial results that missed analyst expectations, sending its stock lower as a result.

In the last 12 months, Canada Goose's stock has declined 38% to trade at $11.12 U.S. per share. Over the last five years, the stock has decreased 77%.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks