(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wednesday's Stock Watch Includes DJT, Reddit, and Alibaba
These Are the Biggest Mid-Week Trades
Apple To Hold Developers Conference In June
Canada Goose Cuts 17% Of Workforce Amid Slowing Sales
Stock News Alerts: Baltimore Bridge, Nasdaq Flop, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Watch GameStop, Paychex, Ford Motor, and More
Meme traders will watch GameStop (GME) closely today. The original meme sensation stock once traded at above $75. In after-hours trade, shares lost 15% in value. The seller of gaming hardware and accessories reported a 19.7% drop in revenue.
GameStop's inability to grow during the all-important holiday quarter is a red flag. The firm reported revenue of $1.79 billion. Hardware and accessories accounted for 61% of total sales, a troubling trend. Profit margins are usually lower for those goods.
In the payments processing market, watch Paychex (PAYX). Traders will react to its Q3 results posted this morning. The stock is unlikely to break above the $120 level, a price shares held for the last six months. Investors may want to trade fintech stocks like Nuvei (NVEI), PayPal (PYPL), or Block (SQ). Those companies have more volatility. Their upside is greater, especially if they post results that exceed analyst expectations.
Automotive
The delisting of Fisker (FSR) should help Ford Motor (F). Instead, the stock is stalling. Shares need to break out of the $12 - $12.50 trading range. General Motors (GM) already broke out to touch 52-week highs at $44.00. Both firms expect the collapse of a bridge in the Port of Baltimore would disrupt shipments.
GM expects minimal impact after a ship caused the bridge to collapse. However, Ford's CFO expects a negative effect on deliveries.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN27032024000212011056ID1108027422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.