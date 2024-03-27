(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wednesday's Stock Watch Includes DJT, Reddit, and Alibaba

These Are the Biggest Mid-Week TradesApple To Hold Developers Conference In JuneCanada Goose Cuts 17% Of Workforce Amid Slowing SalesStock News Alerts: Baltimore Bridge, Nasdaq Flop, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Watch GameStop, Paychex, Ford Motor, and More

Meme traders will watch GameStop (GME) closely today. The original meme sensation stock once traded at above $75. In after-hours trade, shares lost 15% in value. The seller of gaming hardware and accessories reported a 19.7% drop in revenue.

GameStop's inability to grow during the all-important holiday quarter is a red flag. The firm reported revenue of $1.79 billion. Hardware and accessories accounted for 61% of total sales, a troubling trend. Profit margins are usually lower for those goods.

In the payments processing market, watch Paychex (PAYX). Traders will react to its Q3 results posted this morning. The stock is unlikely to break above the $120 level, a price shares held for the last six months. Investors may want to trade fintech stocks like Nuvei (NVEI), PayPal (PYPL), or Block (SQ). Those companies have more volatility. Their upside is greater, especially if they post results that exceed analyst expectations.

Automotive

The delisting of Fisker (FSR) should help Ford Motor (F). Instead, the stock is stalling. Shares need to break out of the $12 - $12.50 trading range. General Motors (GM) already broke out to touch 52-week highs at $44.00. Both firms expect the collapse of a bridge in the Port of Baltimore would disrupt shipments.

GM expects minimal impact after a ship caused the bridge to collapse. However, Ford's CFO expects a negative effect on deliveries.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks