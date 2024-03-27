(MENAFN- Baystreet) GameStop Shares Plunge 18% On Earnings Miss

Robinhood Markets Launches Credit CardMicrosoft Picks New Man in Charge of WindowsAmazon Trials Same-Day Prescription DeliveryDell Technologies Cuts 6,000 Jobs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, March 27, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

PDD Soared And Slumped: What Happened? PDD (PDD), formerly known as PinDuoDuo, traded as high as almost $135 on March 20 on high volume. The stock fell faster than it rose. What happened? The Chinese e-commerce firm posted strong Q4 results that appeared too good to be true.PDD reported revenue growing by a bewildering 123% Y/Y to $12.52 billion. Online marketing services and transactions grew by 57% and 357%, respectively. Skeptical investors are wary of results from China technology because U.S. accounting firms do not audit them. Still, PDD's growth is unquestionable. It spent heavily on advertising on Google's Ad Exchange in Europe. PDD's heavy marketing support for the Temu app in Western markets is paying off.RisksTemu products sell at prices that are hard to believe. Sellers somehow manage to sustain a business model that includes free shipping. The bigger worry is that the US-China trade tension escalates further. The U.S. continued to push semiconductor export restrictions in the last year. Although it had limited success in stopping firms from buying chips, the tension may lead to restrictions against Chinese e-commerce firms.GrowthShould the U.S. block Temu, it would have minimal impact on PDD's growth. The firm is growing in dozens of countries. As Western consumers seek cheap goods while inflation rises, PDD will thrive.Once the dust settles on its share price, PDD is a good company to consider.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks