Russia Hits Kherson Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces shelled the center of Kherson, where a commercial building was hit.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, who broke the news on Facebook, posting the relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin , Facebook

"Russian troops continue to terrorize Kherson. Explosions have been reported in the regional center since the very morning," wrote Prokudin.

RMA shows construction of second line of defens

He noted that one of the projectiles hit an office building located in the central part of the city. Also, the blast wave shattered the windows in the house nearby. Prokudin emphasized that it was only a miracle that the woman who lives there sustained no injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army shelled 11 settlements across Kherson region during the day, wounding three .