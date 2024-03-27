Russia urges adherence to UN resolution on Gaza cease-fire

(MENAFN) In a statement on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that UN Security Council Resolution 2728 concerning Gaza, which urges an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian access, is binding for all parties involved, including Israel.



Russia, along with China, vetoed a resolution proposed by the US regarding Gaza. The Foreign Ministry clarified that their decision was based on the resolution's inclusion of only a general call to halt hostilities, contingent upon the strict condition of hostage release.



The draft resolution included a condemnation of the Palestinian group Hamas, labeling it as "a terrorist organization." However, it did not acknowledge Israel as "an occupying power" or address its numerous violations of humanitarian obligations, as pointed out by the Foreign Ministry.



Simultaneously, non-permanent members of the UN Security Council put forward an alternative draft resolution, which unequivocally calls for an immediate cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, making it mandatory for all parties involved and aiming for a lasting and sustainable cessation of hostilities.



Additionally, the draft includes provisions regarding humanitarian access, the urgent release of hostages, and adherence to international humanitarian law concerning all detainees, as highlighted by the Foreign Ministry.



"The Russian side expects that the binding UN Security Council Resolution 2728 will contribute to de-escalating violence in Gaza, including preventing the Israeli operation in Rafah, freeing hostages, (and) increasing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the sector," it stated.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108027378