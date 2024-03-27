Israel Killed 3 Palestinians In Jenin Camp

Ramallah, Mar.27 (Petra) - Israeli occupation drones bombed and killed three Palestinians and injured four others Wednesday in Al-Damj neighborhood in the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement.According to a joint statement by Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, occupation army arrested 20 Palestinians from the West Bank today, bringing the total number after October 7 to more than 7,820 detainees.

