Amman Stock Exchange Slips In Wednesday Trading


3/27/2024 8:02:33 AM

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)


Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Wednesday's trading session with a 0.17 percent decrease, settling at 2,471 points.
Trading witnessed the exchange of 3.7 million shares, totaling approximately JD5 million through 2,041 transactions.
Analysis of the day's trading revealed that 22 companies observed a rise in their stock prices, while 26 experienced a decline, and 32 remained unchanged.

