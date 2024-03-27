Amman Stock Exchange Slips In Wednesday Trading

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Wednesday's trading session with a 0.17 percent decrease, settling at 2,471 points.Trading witnessed the exchange of 3.7 million shares, totaling approximately JD5 million through 2,041 transactions.Analysis of the day's trading revealed that 22 companies observed a rise in their stock prices, while 26 experienced a decline, and 32 remained unchanged.

