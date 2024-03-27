Several Dead In German Motorway Bus Accident: Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: At least five people were killed and around a dozen injured in an accident involving a bus on a German motorway near Leipzig on Wednesday, police told AFP.

The bus came off the A9 motorway and overturned in the morning between Wiedemar and the Schkeuditzer Kreuz motorway junction, police said.

Emergency services attended to the injured at the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions, German authorities said.

The bus belonged to German travel company Flixbus and was on its way from Berlin to Zurich, Flixbus said in a statement.

There were 53 passengers and two drivers on board, the budget operator said.

"The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known," Flixbus said.

"We are of course working closely with the local authorities and the emergency services on site and will do everything in our power to clarify the cause of the accident quickly and completely," it said.