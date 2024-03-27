LS Polls: Special Pink Booths To Be Installed For Women Voters In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) Special pink booths will be installed for women voters in Gurugram during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also, disabled people and elderly voters will be provided with the facility to vote through ballot paper.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said that pink booths will be installed in the district while respecting women's power.

"Only women employees and women security personnel will be deployed at these booths. These booths will be made so that women also come out of their homes to cast their vote," Yadav said, adding that places are currently being identified for setting up pink booths in the district.

Similarly, for the convenience of senior citizens aged 85 years and above and disabled people, voting will be done through ballot paper. Those elderly and disabled voters who do not want to go to the booth and cast their vote will be given Form 12D from door-to-door after the election notification is issued. This notification will be released on April 29 and the nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections will start from this same day.

DC Kumar said that in Form 12D, the voter will write whether he would like to vote at the booth or through ballot paper. The nomination process will be completed on May 6 and then the forms will be collected from the homes of elderly and disabled voters. Voters who wish to vote from home will be distributed ballot papers and election staff will mark and seal their ballot papers on the same day.

The voter's right to privacy will be maintained in this process.

A total of 21,728 voters in the district are above 85 years of age. These include 4,583 voters in the Pataudi assembly constituency, 6,927 in the Badshahpur, 6,194 in the Gurugram and 4,024 in the Sohna constituency.

The District Election Officer said that some special polling booths will also be installed in the district for the socially and economically weaker sections.

"These booths will be installed according to the population of the scheduled category. On these, only Schedule Caste category employees and officers will be appointed as polling party," Yadav added.