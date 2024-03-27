Countries without official agreements illegally purchase Musk’s Starlink terminals

(MENAFN) According to a UK-based news agency’s report on Tuesday, Starlink satellite communication terminals, produced by Elon Musk's SpaceX exclusively for use on his network, are being illegally purchased in countries where no official agreement exists for their use. This includes nations that are subject to international sanctions.



A growing black-market trade has emerged in regions with inadequate internet coverage and quality, where there is a demand for high-speed online communications.



Starlink kits, developed and operated by the US aerospace company, are reportedly in "widespread use" in Yemen, which has been enduring a decade-long civil war, as stated by an unnamed government official cited by the news agency.



Western diplomats informed the news agency that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are utilizing Starlink systems in Sudan "for their logistics," given that the internet has been offline in the country since February.



In South Africa and Venezuela, web users have found ways to circumvent bans and activate Starlink terminals using retailers and international credit cards. Notably, Venezuela is under sanctions imposed by the UK, the US, and other Western allies.



In South Africa, where the government has not yet approved Starlink's application to operate, terminals are being traded in Facebook groups. Dealers offer to purchase and activate kits in neighboring Mozambique, where they are licensed, and then deliver them across the border to South African customers.

