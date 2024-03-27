Baltimore bridge collapse to result in severe disruptions to local transportation, logistics

(MENAFN) The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has severed ocean routes to the city's major port, is anticipated to result in severe disruptions to local transportation and logistics, with potential ripple effects on global supply chains.



The four-lane bridge collapsed on Tuesday following a collision with the Singapore-registered container ship Dali, operated by Danish shipping giant Maersk. This accident caused a significant section of the 1.6-mile (2.6km) bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River, leading multiple vehicles to plummet nearly 55 meters into the water.



Constructed in the 1970s, the Francis Scott Key Bridge spans the Patapsco River and serves as the sole passage connecting the US' ninth-largest foreign trading port to the ocean. The Port of Baltimore is the busiest maritime terminal in the country for exporting vehicles.



Governor Wes Moore of Maryland noted that no other port in the nation imports as many vehicles as Baltimore, with approximately 850,000 cars and light trucks passing through its terminals annually. Moreover, components utilized in vehicle assembly also transit through the port or via the bridge.



As a significant hub for East Coast shipping, the port also handles substantial volumes of coal. S&P Global's data for the second quarter of 2023 indicates that the port's facilities ranked second in terms of coal export capacities.



Reports suggest that ten ships are presently stranded within the port, unable to depart due to the collapsed bridge obstructing the only entrance and exit to the harbor. Furthermore, around 30 small cargo vessels, tugboats, and other craft are also marooned in the port. Nearly 40 ships destined for Baltimore have been compelled to reroute their courses.

