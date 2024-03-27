Israeli military declares killing of Hamas deputy military commander in Gaza attack

(MENAFN) Earlier this month, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it had carried out an airstrike resulting in the death of Marwan Issa, Hamas deputy military commander.



"This evening, after examining all intelligence information, we can confirm the elimination of Marwan Issa in an airstrike we carried out about two weeks ago,'' Israeli army representative Daniel Hagari stated in a recorded speech.



''Alongside Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tamaa was killed in the attack," he further mentioned.



Hagari stated that Issa served as the deputy to Mohammed Deif, who is the overall commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and was involved in planning the October 7 attack on Israel last year.



Issa, along with Abu Tamaa, were targeted and neutralized in a sophisticated and precise operation, relying on intelligence from both the Shin Bet internal security service and military intelligence, according to Hagari.



Hamas has not issued any statement regarding the killing of Issa.



On March 10, Israeli media reported the assassination of Issa in an airstrike targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Israel confirmed this claim on Tuesday evening.



Since the beginning of the Israeli war, over 32,400 Palestinians have lost their lives, with nearly 74,800 sustaining injuries amidst widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies.



As a result of the conflict, 85 percent of Gaza's population has been forced into internal displacement, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, the UN reports that 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been either damaged or completely destroyed.

