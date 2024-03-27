IIT Kanpur introduces innovative eMasters Degree to prepare future-ready finance professionals

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27 March, 2024: Following the success of previous cohorts, IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for new batches of its eMasters Degree programs in Climate Finance, Business Finance, Fintech, and Quantitative Finance. These programs are designed to create future-ready finance professionals and cater to the growing demand for skilled talent in the finance industry. The flexibility of completing the eMasters degree programs within 1-3 years, makes it a unique and preferred choice for working professionals. Moreover, selection into these programs does not require GATE score.

The eMasters in Financial Technology and Management blends fintech with traditional finance, giving professionals a deep understanding of technology's impact on finance. The eMasters in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management focuses on improving risk management skills through research and practical training. The eMasters in Business Finance helps professionals advance in finance and economics, equipping them to make strategic decisions. The eMasters in Climate Finance and Sustainability meets the rising demand for expertise in carbon management and ESG, offering specialized training in finance and environmental sustainability. The offered eMasters programs equip professionals with modern skills needed to excel in these industries.

India's economy, currently ranked 5th globally in GDP, is evolving rapidly with significant foreign investments and reforms driving growth. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in India has seen substantial growth and is projected to continue expanding. Factors contributing to this growth with projections indicating a remarkable increase from $59.66 billion in 2023 to a staggering $66.61 billion in 2024 include increased internet usage, the rise of fintech companies, changing customer preferences, and stricter regulations.

Looking ahead, India's financial sector is expected to grow until 2035 due to rising incomes, government initiatives, and digital integration. This positions India as a global hub for financial innovation.

These programs are offered by the Department of Management Sciences and Department of Economic Sciences of IIT Kanpur, providing a high-impact learning experience featuring live interactive weekend classes and self-paced learning. As distinguished faculty and accomplished researchers from IIT Kanpur lead the way, the program's 60-credit curriculum, tailored for the industry, allows for seamless credit transfers towards higher education opportunities like MTech and PhD programs at IIT Kanpur, with the potential for waiving up to 60 credits.

Professionals enrolled in these programs benefit from an immersive learning format that provides access to IIT Kanpur's incubation cell and alumni network. This leads to successful career growth and networking opportunities. Participants also have the chance to visit the IIT Kanpur campus, where they can interact with peers and esteemed faculty members. By joining these programs, professionals gain a competitive advantage and enhance their career prospects. Applications for the July 2024 batches are open till March 31, 2024. To learn more about the programs and apply



