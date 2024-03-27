Cosmo Films bags SIES SOP Star Award for Packaging Materials & Components across 4 entries

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th March 2024: Cosmo Films, a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labelling, and synthetic paper vertical, under Cosmo First a publicly listed entity, won the SIES SOP Star Award, 2023 held in Navi Mumbai.



The SIES SOP Star Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise the talent in the Packaging Sector for its continuous efforts in Innovation, Creativity, and New Developments across various product segments such as Beverage, Food, Health & Personal Care, and Pharma among others.



The 7th Edition of the SIES SOP Star Awards saw over 200 entries with 47% of the total applications coming from the packaging material manufacturer and the converter segments.



Cosmo Films won 4 awards for BOPP and CPP films for their innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Out of the 36 companies participating, Cosmo First’s winning entries delivered the award under the Packaging Materials and Components category.



Sharing his views about winning this award and the industry recognition, Mr Kulbhushan Malik Global Business Head, Cosmo Films said, “This prestigious award is a recognition of Cosmo Films' innovative packaging solutions. I’m thankful to the jury for their vote of confidence in us and for winning this very prestigious industry award.”



Cosmo Films under the aegis Cosmo First is committed to sustainability and has continually invested in research and development and is proud to be helping brands achieve their sustainability goals through its responsible packaging solutions.







