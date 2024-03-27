Sterlite Power and GIC announce joint venture to create a power transmission platform in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 27th, 2024 - Sterlite Power, one of India’s leading private power transmission developers, and an affiliate of GIC have announced the signing of definitive agreements to set-up a new platform to develop and operate power transmission projects in India. Sterlite Power will own the majority stake of 51% and GIC will own the remaining 49% stake.



Commenting on the JV, Mr. Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said “India's renewable vision calls for investments in transmission to unlock the full potential of 500 GW of renewable power. This joint venture signals global confidence in India's growth vision. With GIC as our partner, we are poised to play a leading role in India's transmission sector, starting with the USD 13 billion bid pipeline. We stay committed to building world class assets and empowering humanity by addressing the toughest challenges of clean energy delivery.”



Mr. Ang Eng Seng, Chief Investment Officer of Infrastructure at GIC, said, “We are pleased to partner with Sterlite Power, a leading transmission infrastructure developer and operator, to support India’s energy transition ambitions. We believe transmission infrastructure will play a crucial role in facilitating the growth of renewable energy supply to sustainably meet the increasing power demand in the country. India is a key long-term market for GIC given its strong economic fundamentals and favourable demographics, which are spurring opportunities in many sectors including infrastructure development.”

Sterlite Power was advised by Deutsche Bank, AZB Partners, and Khaitan & Co. GIC was advised by Avener Capital, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., and PWC.







