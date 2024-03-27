Hamdan Foundation Opens Nominations for the Educational Awards at the Gulf level for the 2024 - 2025 cycle

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 March, 2024: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the commencement of receiving applications for nomination for the Gulf-level educational awards, which include three categories: Distinguished Student Award, Distinguished Teacher Award, and Distinguished School Award.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: “We are pleased to announce the launch of educational awards at the Gulf-level in their new cycle. With opening the nominations for these awards, we continue to shed light on distinguished students, teachers, and institutions, honoring and highlighting their achievements, and supporting them in their creative endeavors.”

His Excellency added that Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has always exerted its utmost efforts in developing these awards and programs to serve the educational sector, in line with the requirements of rapid development and the vision of the wise leadership and its continuous efforts to support innovators and excellence in all fields, enhancing the UAE's position as a center for creativity, innovation, and technology. Dr Khalifa further stated, “We invite applicants from all Gulf Cooperation Council countries to submit their projects for nomination for the awards, serving the Gulf educational sector and enhancing its development.”

He noted that the nomination process began in March of this year and will continue until September 19, 2024, through the foundation's website, where all information and application requirements are available. Nominated works will undergo comprehensive evaluation by judging panels composed of highly qualified individuals with extensive expertise in the fields of judging and evaluation. Moreover, the highest international arbitration standards, adopting the latest systems and technologies in this field, will be applied.

On his part, His Excellency His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Asmi · Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, affirmed the importance of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences awards in highlighting outstanding students, teachers, and prominent and pioneering educational institutions. He added that these awards work to enhance educational performance among teachers, students, school leaders, and educational institutions that play an effective role in improving the level and efficiency of education. He also praised the support and sponsorship provided to the education sector by the wise leadership of the member states.

In conclusion, His Excellency expressed his sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, led by its Supreme Chairman, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, for their efforts in supporting educational excellence and endorsing institutional endeavors to achieve educational quality. It is worth mentioning that the previous cycle of Gulf awards witnessed a significant increase in the number of participants, with a total of 89 participants and 17 winners.

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences awards, established by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aim to enhance the quality of the education sector and encourage excellence and talent. The awards have undergone significant development, expanding their reach regionally and internationally through strategic partnerships with both global and regional organizations. Consequently, they have established themselves as one of the most prestigious accolades in the education sector, both regionally and globally.





