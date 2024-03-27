Ocorian appoints Chief Commercial Officer to drive growth

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Ocorian, specialist global provider of fund administration, capital markets, corporate and fiduciary services, has appointed Frank Hattann as Chief Commercial Officer as it continues its ongoing expansion in a rapidly growing market and seeks to unlock new value for its clients.

Based in Dublin, he will lead the business development and marketing teams at Ocorian as the group continues to invest in further strengthening its senior leadership and go to market strategy.

He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Chantal Free and brings more than 20 years’ experience in commercial leadership and management with a strong track record in building and scaling top tier commercial teams globally.

His previous role was CEO at Alpha BGS Commercial, an independent consultancy providing advisory services to organisations to help devise, build and scale revenue. Prior to that he was Global Head of Sales at Intertrust where he managed the sales operations team. He has also held senior sales leadership roles at Microsoft, LinkedIn and PayPal.

Chantal Free, Chief Executive Officer at Ocorian said: “I am looking forward to working with Frank and his appointment is an important milestone for our business. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and create a world class professional services organisation.”

Frank Hattann added: “Ocorian is already achieving strong growth in a sector which is ideally positioned to expand. It is an exciting time to be joining the company and helping expert colleagues to accelerate growth and create more opportunities with our clients.”





