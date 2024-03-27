Microsoft launches Copilot Pro to empower individuals across the Middle East to supercharge their Copilot experience

(MENAFN- Proglobal) 27 March, 2024; Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft today announced the expansion of its Copilot Pro subscription, empowering individuals across the Middle East, to further enhance their productivity and creativity. The announcement forms part of Microsoft’s mission to enable every person on the planet to achieve more, with Copilot Pro now available in all 222 countries where Copilot was available.

Copilot Pro is the advanced version of Microsoft’s Copilot platform, designed for individuals, creators, and power users who want to take their Copilot experience to the next level. The premium subscription allows users access to numerous features such as priority access to the latest OpenAI models such as GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo, even during peak times for faster performance. Copilot Pro users will also be able to build and share their own Copilot GPTs that are tailored to their specific needs, as well as generate unique images, which can be enhanced with 100 daily boosts in Microsoft Designer.

As part of the expansion of the Copilot Pro subscription, users will now be able to access Copilot within the free Microsoft 365 web apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, without the requirement of an additional Microsoft 365 subscription. However, a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription is still required to unlock Copilot in the desktop apps for PC and Mac.

Zubin Chagpar, Senior Director and Business Group Leader, Modern Work and Surface Devices, at Microsoft CEMA, said that it has been inspiring to observe how individuals and organizations have been leveraging Copilot in their daily routines to help them improve their productivity and unleash their creativity. “From clearing up overflowing inboxes to catching up on missed meetings, finishing complicated reports, and even suggesting recipes to make a delicious dinner, Copilot is helping to drive a new era of efficiency. And now, with Copilot Pro, individual users – in addition to business users - can take these experiences to the next level and even create their own personalized Copilots to assist them with various tasks.”

To make it easier for users to get started on their Copilot Pro experience, Microsoft has announced a one-month free trial for those who install the Copilot mobile app on iOS or Android. Microsoft is also extending the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more businesses of all sizes and across all industries. Customers that have Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and more will be eligible to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the coming weeks.

Organizations interested in learning more about how they can get started with Copilot for Microsoft 365, can visit Copilot for Work; while individuals interested in exploring the advanced features of Copilot can visit Copilot Pro.





