World Cement Association Announces Global Conference will take place in Nanjing, China in May 2024

(MENAFN- Liminal ) London, 27 March 2024 – The World Cement Association announces its 7th Annual Conference and Exhibition, which will take place from 18th to 19th May 2024, at the Hilton Nanjing Niushoushan, in Nanjing, China, and focus on the theme of ‘Strategy and Performance.’



It is well known that the cement industry is undergoing a profound transformation towards more sustainable practices. However, while Europe and North America are experiencing strong pricing and stable demand, and successfully transition to low carbon options, many producers in developing countries are struggling to navigate overcapacity and pricing pressures. Therefore, the WCA is aiming to address these complexities at the conference by sharing the latest successful advances and discussing solutions to the evolving challenges in our sector.

The two-day event offers a unique opportunity for senior management within the cement industry, including CEOs, VPs, Chairs, CTOs, COOs and Executive Directors, to expand their networks, exchange experiences and insights on contemporary issues facing the industry, and uncover new opportunities amidst the dynamic market landscape.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in various discussions and panel sessions covering critical matters currently shaping the sector, including the impact of carbon trading systems, advancements in cost reduction and operational efficiency, the opportunities and challenges involved in global trade, examples of streamlined management, and the latest developments in supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) and its potential implications on clinker demand.

"Despite China's position as the global leading cement producer, the challenges faced by producers in the region, along with those in other neighbouring countries, are developing. The region’s declining property market has led to pricing pressures and overcapacity, significantly impacting operations. Against this backdrop, choosing China as the venue for this year's conference felt particularly appropriate,” said Ian Riley, WCA CEO.

“We anticipate many members will be eager to listen, share insights, and discuss their recent examples of best practices. Additionally, we are delighted to be teaming up with Sinoma International to offer delegates a chance to participate in their Green Cement Summit and gain deeper insight into what is happening in the world’s largest cement market. Together, we aim to help our members and key industry stakeholders navigate this turbulent period,” Riley adds.

Furthermore, the WCA aims to recognise excellence and outstanding achievements in the cement industry by presenting Awards in the following 4 categories: Model Plant, Climate Action, Innovation, and Health & Safety. Last year’s winners included PPC Cement (Health & Safety), China National Building Material Group (Model Plant), PT Cemindo Gemilang Tbk (Climate Action), and many more.

