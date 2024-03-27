Department of Municipalities and Transport partners with DRIFTx as host partner of inaugural event

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, March 27, 2024- The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has partnered with DRIFTx, a global platform for smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land and sea. Held from 25-26 April 2024 at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, the event will gather industry experts to help shape the future of transportation and sustainable mobility.



The DMT aims to play a key role in inviting global mobility experts, including leaders from multi-national organisations, governments, academia, regulatory bodies and the global start-up community. The DMT and DRIFTx partnership aims to further promote Abu Dhabi's emergence as a global hub in advanced urban mobility.



Organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, and Bayanat, DRIFTx aims to emerge as a key platform for global thought leaders and innovators to explore, showcase and demonstrate the latest in smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions from all over the world.



His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said: “Abu Dhabi’s vision to pioneer smart and autonomous vehicle applications aligns perfectly with DRIFTx’s mission to unite key stakeholders from diverse sectors, including government, businesses and civil society. This partnership signifies our shared goal to catalyse discussions and collaborations that will shape the future of mobility and set new benchmarks in the autonomous vehicle and mobility sector. Hosting the inaugural DRIFTx during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week represents our dedication to advancing sustainable and safe mobility solutions worldwide.”



Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the DMT, who are consistently developing new strategies and initiatives that place Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the urban mobility revolution. Hosting DRIFTx during Abu Dhabi Mobility Week is our way of supporting the continued efforts being made within the city to advance smart and autonomous mobility solutions across air, land, and sea, not just for Abu Dhabi, but for the rest of the world too.”

Serving as a multi-disciplinary platform to showcase the future of mobility that is unfolding in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx also seeks to present an opportunity to share insights, collaborate, and highlight the latest in smart and autonomous vehicle innovations across air, land and sea. The event will also feature engaging discussions, interactive exhibitions, live demonstrations, and networking sessions, to drive the transformation of the global urban mobility sector.











