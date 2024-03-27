Nothing Announces Smartphone Co-Creation Initiative - The Community Edition Project

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) London, UK, 27 March 2024 – Nothing today announced The Community Edition Project, a first-of-its-kind co-creation initiative that invites community members to design, package, customise and launch a new variant of Phone (2a).



Every product that Nothing has released to date has been designed with its community in mind. The Community Edition Project allows the London-based technology company to co-create, leveraging the talents of its most creative followers.

Six months, four stages, and one phone - across this time frame, Nothing will collect entries for the design of the ultimate version of Phone (2a). Spanning hardware, wallpapers, packaging and marketing creatives, winners at each stage will have the chance to collaborate directly with the Nothing Team as they bring their creations to life.



Stage 1 - March

Hardware Design

Put your own spin on Phone (2a)’s iconic hardware. The winner will be given the opportunity to collaborate with Nothing’s London industrial design team to bring their idea to life. Submissions for this stage will open to all on 26 March 2024



Stage 2 - May

Wallpaper Design

Design a series of wallpapers to seamlessly integrate with the chosen hardware design. The winning collection will ship pre-installed on Phone (2a) Community Edition.



Stage 3 - June

Packaging Design

Think outside the box with the design of the packaging. This is the chance to craft a special unboxing experience that ties together the hardware and wallpaper design from stages 1 and 2.



Stage 4 - July

Marketing Campaign

Ideate and submit a creative proposal for the marketing of Phone (2a) Community Edition. With support from Nothing’s Brand & Creative team, members from the community will develop a visual identity and a bank of assets that will be used to promote the phone when it goes on sale.



“We believe in a future where the boundaries of what a company is and what the community is, will be erased and hopefully become the same thing. In the future, maybe the community can also contribute code to Nothing OS or maybe they can create other products with us. We’ve got to believe in people and in the democratisation of information and knowledge. I think this is going to be a great opportunity to expand our community. This is a design and marketing co-creation project that I think will attract a lot of new creative minds. I’m excited to see what we are going to build together,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.



The Nothing Community can take part in any category that best suits their skills. Once submissions open, users can upload images, videos and other supporting media that best showcase their corresponding idea. When each stage opens, Nothing will share a brief detailing all the rules, guidelines and helpful tips to help make a successful entry.



When the entry period has closed, voting will begin. The community then has the chance to show support for their favourite entries. All valid submissions will be judged by an internal Nothing panel made of experts across each corresponding field and a winner will be selected at each stage.



The four category winners will be hosted by the Nothing Team in London to launch Phone (2a) Community Edition, showcasing all winning ideas together in one device. The event will mark the official launch of the product before it goes on sale.







