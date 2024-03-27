Joe & The Juice Now Exclusively on Deliveroo

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Joe & The Juice, the globally renowned healthy-eating lifestyle brand, franchised by Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) in Kuwait. Now, food enthusiasts can indulge in their favorite sandwiches, coffee, and fresh juices from Joe & The Juice with unparalleled convenience, accessible exclusively through the Deliveroo app.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe & The Juice to the Deliveroo family, and are even more excited to announce that our customers can enjoy Joe & The Juice exclusively through Deliveroo," said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. "Our partnership with Joe & The Juice underscores the trust that world-renowned brands place in Deliveroo, and highlights our dedication to providing customers with the best culinary experiences and selection in Kuwait.”

Joe & The Juice is a café and juice bar renowned for its innovative approach to healthy food. Their menu boasts an eclectic array of sandwiches, coffee, breakfast bowls, fresh juices, and other snacks and treats, catering to diverse palates and preferences.

"We are excited to partner with Deliveroo to deliver our signature menu, prepared with fresh, natural, and high-quality ingredients, directly to doorsteps across Kuwait," remarked Joe & The Juice. "Through this partnership, we look forward to sharing our passion for healthy and nutritious food and beverages to a wider audience.”

Customers can enjoy Joe & The Juice with the added convenience of doorstep delivery by ordering through the Deliveroo app.



