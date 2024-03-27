Samsung Electronics Levant Hosts its Annual Ramadan Iftar for Its Employees and Their Families

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Samsung Electronics Levant recently hosted its annual Ramadan iftar for its employees and their families, in the presence of General Manager Chol Woong Yoon.

The Iftar coincided with the company's strong launch in 2024, as part of a series of programs and activities that Samsung allocates within its strategy to nurture its human resources via promoting unity among its members. Samsung seeks to achieve its vision of providing an ideal work environment by offering many benefits, most notably continuous appreciation and effective communication.

The Iftar was distinguished by its welcoming vibes, which included a review of the company's developments, and most prominent achievements, as well as fun activities that fortify team spirit & teamwork.

It is noteworthy that "Samsung Electronics Levant" is keen to not only connect with its employees during the holy month, but with its customers as well. Where it offers special promotions and discounts throughout Ramadan, on a variety of digital home appliances, TVs, and smartphones, which can be purchased from any of its points of sale, showrooms, and exhibitions of its official agents and authorized distributors all over the Kingdom, or via Samsung e-Store.



