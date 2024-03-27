Israeli Attacks Claim 76 Lives In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 27 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation has perpetrated eight massacres against families in the Strip, resulting in 76 fatalities and 102 injuries in the past 24 hours.According to the ministry's daily statistical report documenting casualties amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, now spanning 173 days, several victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads and inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.The report underscores the staggering toll exacted by the Israeli aggression, with casualties mounting to 32,490 deaths and 74,889 injuries since October 7.