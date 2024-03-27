Two Russian Accomplices Detained Over Plot To Help Enemy Strike Kyiv TV Tower, General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a special operation, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a group of FSB assets who were working to assist the Russian invasion forces in preparing a missile strike targeting a Kyiv TV transmission tower and units of the Army's General Staff.

This was reported by the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of a special operation, two FSB agents were detained in Kyiv and Odesa. They were preparing missile strikes on military units of our Defense Forces, as well as energy and telecommunications facilities in the three regions. The agents were especially focused on Army units that provide security for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, gathering on the Defense Forces in Poltava region, as well as the Kyiv TV tower and the capital's thermal power station," the statement reads.

Ukraine's counterintelligence exposes 1,700 attempts at cyberattacks targeting defense forces -

At first, the perpetrators attempted to identify the locations of Army bases in order to send the coordinates to the invaders to adjust their strikes.

In order to collect intelligence, one of the Russian agents got a job as a freight forwarder in an Odesa-based company that supplies food to Army units.

Another culprit had been collecting information about the technical condition of the Kyiv TV tower after it was shelled in March 2022.

He also photographed the exterior of one of the thermal power plants, which provides electricity and heat to a large part of the capital region.

detains Russian agent who tried to join Ukraine's National Polic

At the final stage of the special operation, both criminals were caught red-handed as they were spying on potential "targets" for the occupiers.

According to the investigation, one of the enemy accomplices turned out to be a technology engineer at the Odesa food industry enterprise. The other is a 24-year-old man from Kyiv.

In late January, both men were remotely recruited by an FSB operative, who has already been identified.

Both agents acted separately from each other and received monetary rewards.

The SBU pressed charges against the suspects under Art. 111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Both perpetrators are in custody, facing life imprisonment if found guilty in court.

As reported by Ukrinform, two FSB agents were caught in Poltava region trying to blow up a railway.

Photo: SBU