Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Spanish Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 27 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Wednesday the Spanish Ambassador to the country, Miguel Jose Moro Aguilar. The bilateral ties between the two countries were touched on during the talks. (end) aa

