Japanese stocks surge on issuer interest, investor interest in endless stocks

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Japanese stocks closed higher, buoyed by exporters capitalizing on the yen's depreciation and individual investors showing keen interest in stocks expected to trade without dividend rights after the session. The Nikkei index climbed by 0.9 percent to reach 40,762.73 points, while the broader Topix index saw a 0.66 percent increase, reaching 2,799.28 points.



Market analyst Shotaro Yasuda from the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute pointed out that the yen's weakening was influenced by remarks from a Bank of Japan official. Naoki Tamura, a Board of Directors member at the Bank of Japan, emphasized on Wednesday the necessity for the central bank to gradually move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy. This stance caused the yen to dip to its lowest levels since the mid-1990s, prompting Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to issue a stern warning. Suzuki cautioned that authorities might resort to "decisive steps," a term previously used before government intervention to halt the currency's decline.



The depreciation of the yen holds significant advantages for exporters, as it amplifies the value of profits earned by companies overseas when repatriated to Japan. This dynamic enhances the competitiveness of Japanese exports in international markets.



Moreover, analysts noted that the uptick in Japanese stocks was also driven by heightened demand for shares with attractive dividend yields. This suggests that investors are seeking opportunities for stable returns amidst market volatility and economic uncertainties. Overall, the combination of exporter benefits from the weaker yen and investor interest in dividendless stocks contributed to the positive momentum in the Japanese stock market.

