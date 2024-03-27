Rajasthan's Top Cong & BJP Leaders In Bikaner, Accompany Candidates For Nomination Filings

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) State's top leaders from major political parties were in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday to address various meetings and participate in the nomination filings of their respective candidates.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president C.P. Joshi and Congress state chief Govind Dotasra were addressing different meetings as Congress and BJP candidates filed nominations.

Diya Kumari was in Bikaner for the first time after becoming Deputy Chief Minister. She accompanied Bikaner East MLA Siddhi Kumari for filing nomination.

BJP had earlier announced Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's visit to Bikaner to participate in the nomination filing of Union Minister and sitting MP Arjun Ram Meghwal. However, his plan changed and instead Diya Kumari came to the city. State President C.P. Joshi, who was not expected earlier, but arrived later. After the nomination filing, a meeting in support of Meghwal at Ravindra Theatre will be held.

Congress candidate Govindram Meghwal also filed his nomination papers. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended Govindram's nomination filing and will also participate in a rally later.

Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state president Govind Dotasra, Nokha MLA Sushila Dudi will also be at the rally in Sardul Club ground.