Kerala LOP Satheesan Seeks Transparency In 'Vote From Home' Facility

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 (IANS) The leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V. D. Satheesan, wrote to Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer, on Wednesday, urging him to ensure transparency in the 'vote from home' facility for voters above the age of 85.

Satheesan pointed out that during the 2021 Assembly polls, many complaints were received about the lack of transparency in this facility.

“There were occasions when the polling agents of the Congress-led UDF were kept in the dark about voters aged above 85 voting from their homes. We also want to point out that the age of the voter should be ascertained based on his/her Aadhaar card, and not the voter ID card,” Satheesan said.

“We also want the ballots to be deposited in ballot boxes, and not in paper covers like last time,” Satheesan added.

There are 2,49,960 voters above the age of 85 in Kerala, where polling will be held in the second phase on April 26.