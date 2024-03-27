France's public deficit exceeds administration approximations, public debt drops

(MENAFN) Official data released by the French National Institute of Statistics reveals that France's public deficit for the year 2023 climbed to 5.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), surpassing the government's initial estimates outlined in the draft budget. This increase in the public deficit represents a significant deviation from projections, posing challenges for fiscal management in the country.



In addition to the rise in the public deficit, the data also highlights a notable reduction in public debt, which decreased to approximately 111 percent of GDP, down from 112 percent recorded at the close of 2022. While the decline in public debt signals a positive development, the persistently high levels of deficit underscore the need for prudent fiscal policies and effective management of public finances to ensure long-term sustainability.



The French National Institute of Statistics attributes the rise in the public deficit to a slowdown in revenue growth, which expanded by a modest 2 percent in 2023 compared to a more robust 7.4 percent increase in the previous year. Conversely, expenditure continued to decline, accounting for 57.3 percent of GDP, down from 58.8 percent recorded in 2022. This trend suggests ongoing efforts to contain spending and streamline budgetary allocations amidst fiscal challenges.



French Economy Minister Bruno Lumiere emphasized the importance of fostering collective awareness regarding the necessity of making informed choices in public spending. In a televised interview, Lumiere called for a concerted effort to prioritize fiscal discipline and allocate resources judiciously to address pressing economic priorities. The minister's remarks underscore the imperative for policymakers to engage in prudent fiscal management practices and implement measures aimed at enhancing revenue generation while curbing expenditure to mitigate the impact of widening deficits on the economy.



As France navigates the complex economic landscape marked by evolving fiscal dynamics, policymakers face the formidable task of striking a delicate balance between addressing immediate fiscal concerns and laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth. The release of official data underscores the need for proactive measures to address fiscal imbalances and strengthen the country's fiscal resilience in the face of ongoing economic uncertainties.

MENAFN27032024000045015682ID1108026996