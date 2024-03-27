UAE carries on humanitarian aid to Palestinian patients

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues its unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people on various fronts. In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to treat 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals, the fourteenth batch of beneficiaries arrived today. This initiative reflects the UAE's steadfast dedication to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians and providing them with essential medical care.



The arrival of the latest batch of patients, comprising 32 individuals in need of medical treatment along with 64 accompanying family members, underscores the tangible impact of the UAE's humanitarian efforts. The patients' journey began at Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, culminating in their arrival at Zayed International Airport in the UAE. This seamless logistical operation demonstrates the UAE's commitment to ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of aid to those in need.



The families of the patients conveyed their profound gratitude to the UAE for its extraordinary humanitarian support extended to the Palestinian people. They lauded the UAE's exemplary model of solidarity and cooperation between sister nations, emphasizing the significant difference such assistance makes in the lives of those facing medical challenges. The ongoing support from the UAE not only addresses immediate healthcare needs but also fosters enduring bonds of friendship and goodwill between the two nations.



As the UAE continues to prioritize humanitarian aid to Palestinians, its efforts serve as a beacon of hope and compassion in the region. The arrival of each batch of patients symbolizes the UAE's steadfast commitment to standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people during times of hardship, reaffirming its role as a compassionate global partner in advancing the cause of peace and stability.

