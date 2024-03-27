Oil prices fall amid rising US inventories, uncertainty over OPEC+ output strategy

(MENAFN) Oil prices witnessed a consecutive decline on Wednesday, driven by a report revealing an increase in crude inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Additionally, indications emerged suggesting that major oil producers are unlikely to alter their production policy at an upcoming technical meeting scheduled for the following week. Brent crude futures for May experienced a downturn, dropping by 0.9 percent to USD85.51 per barrel during trading, while the actively traded June contract also fell by 0.8 percent to USD84.95. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery recorded a decline of 0.8 percent, reaching USD80.98.



The decline in oil prices this week follows a period of recent highs, with prices reaching their peak levels since October last week. Despite this downturn, prices remained approximately three percent higher than the average closing price observed in the first week of March. John Rong Yip, a market strategy analyst at IG in Singapore, attributed the further decline in oil prices to the significant rise in US crude inventories. Yip also pointed to expectations surrounding the upcoming technical meeting of the OPEC+ coalition, suggesting that the consensus among major oil producers may lean towards maintaining the current production policy, thereby contributing to market uncertainty and subsequent price decline.



According to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, US crude oil inventories surged by 9.3 million barrels in the week ending March 22. Additionally, distillate inventories saw an increase of 531 thousand barrels. These figures underscore the challenges posed by an oversupply scenario amidst evolving market dynamics, further exacerbating the downward pressure on oil prices. As the oil market continues to grapple with supply-demand imbalances and geopolitical factors, investors remain vigilant for any shifts in production policies and inventory trends that could influence price movements in the near term.

