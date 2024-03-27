Egyptian administration starts price cut deal to combat inflation

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at alleviating the burden of inflation on its citizens, the Egyptian government has announced a groundbreaking agreement with merchants and manufacturers to slash the prices of goods in the markets. The agreement entails a substantial reduction ranging between 15 and 20%, set to be implemented within a swift 48-hour timeframe. Furthermore, this reduction is slated to continue gradually, reaching an impressive 30% mark post the Eid al-Fitr holiday. This initiative comes as a response to the favorable shift in the exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian pound, coupled with the government's proactive measures to release accumulated goods at the ports.



The President of the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce has underscored the imminent decline in the prices of goods in the markets, reassuring the public of an impending decrease fueled by the enhanced availability of supply. This collaborative effort between the government and stakeholders in the commercial sector reflects a concerted attempt to address the pressing issue of inflation, promising tangible relief for Egyptian consumers.



Meanwhile, international forecasts paint a picture of cautious optimism regarding the trajectory of the Egyptian pound against the dollar, with expectations of a decline by the year's end. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has emphasized the pivotal role of price control in mitigating inflationary pressures, citing the strategic decision to release goods held at ports as a proactive measure to achieve this objective.



Echoing this sentiment, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development has stressed the critical importance of reducing commodity prices, particularly essential goods, as a means to curtail inflation rates and foster overall economic improvement. The concerted efforts of government officials and industry stakeholders signal a unified commitment to address the multifaceted challenges posed by inflation, with a clear focus on enhancing the welfare of Egyptian citizens and bolstering economic resilience.

