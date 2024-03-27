Bridge Collapse In US Several Vehicles Plunge Into River

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Police in Maryland have recently announced that following a ship's collision with a bridge in Francis Scott Key in the city of Baltimore, several vehicles plunged into the river, and at least six people are missing as a result of this incident.

Authorities in the United States said on Wednesday, March 27th, that the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. yesterday when a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing some vehicles to catch fire.

Maryland transportation officials have declared that all routes to the bridge have been blocked due to this incident, and the official at the bridge's fire station reported the fall of at least six people into the river due to this accident.

Officials have not confirmed the deaths of these individuals but have stated that the possibility of their deaths is likely.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident shows that the cargo ship caught fire after colliding with the bridge and sank.

It is worth mentioning that the cargo ship was named“Dally,” and reports indicate that it was carrying the flag of Singapore and was en route to Singapore.

