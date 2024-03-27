UN: Over 63,000 Killed Or Missing On Migration Routes In Past Decade

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) has emphasized that one-third of asylum seekers who lose their lives on migration routes are from war-torn countries. It has been stressed that over 63,000 individuals have perished or gone missing in migration routes in the past decade.

The organization expressed concerns on Tuesday, March 26th, by publishing a new report highlighting the increase in deaths and disappearances of asylum seekers on migration routes over the past decade.

The report indicates that 36,000 of these asylum seekers have drowned, with 27,000 of them losing their lives in the Mediterranean Sea while traveling from North Africa to Europe.

According to the report, in 2023, 1,181 Afghan asylum seekers lost their lives on routes originating from Afghanistan, marking the highest recorded figure of Afghan civilian deaths in recent decades.

According to the International Organization for Migration, one-third of the deceased migrants belong to war-torn countries with high migration populations, showcasing the risk of fleeing conflict zones and finding secure migration routes.

The organization's report states that over 5,000 women and approximately 3,500 children have lost their lives on migration routes.

The International Organization for Migration states that the death toll of asylum seekers on migration routes to Europe is increasing, with the figures reaching over 8,500 deaths annually in 2023, the highest annual rate recorded.

It's worth noting that two-thirds of the victims of these events are reported to be unidentified.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram