PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Among 40 BJP's Star Campaigners For UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the 40 star campaigners who will canvass for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP President J. P. Nadda are also leading the list of campaigners.
Others include the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Mohan Yadav, Bhajanlal Sharma and Pushkar Singh Dhami, respectively, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and Mathura MP Hema Malini.
The remaining in the party's star campaigners' list are union ministers and UP ministers.
