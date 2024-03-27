Indian Visa For Iceland, Latvia, Greek, Japanese And Croatia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA FOR ICELAND CITIZENS

Starting in 2014, the Indian government has put in place a system that allows residents of Iceland to easily request an Indian visa through the internet. Obtaining an e-Visa is typically easier and faster. An e-Visa allows Icelanders, as well as people from over 169 countries, to travel to India for purposes including tourism, business meetings, medical visits, conferences, and other activities. Created for travel and other related purposes, electronically issued tourist visas are utilized as a way to enter a country. It is vital to mention that this visa cannot be prolonged and allows a maximum stay of 30 days starting from the arrival date in India. Additionally, an e-business visa allows entry into India solely for business-related activities and does not permit employment. You can stay in India for up to 365 days using an e-Business visa. In addition, you can enter and exit the country as many times as you like, but each stay cannot exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa – Used when you need medical treatment in India. By using this type, you can stay in India up to 60 days in advance with triple entry. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the visa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

Greek nationals must secure a visa before they can travel to India. As visas cannot be acquired upon reaching India, Greeks must request an e-Visa before leaving Greece. Starting in 2014, Greek nationals were given the opportunity to submit their Indian visa applications through an online platform. Presently, individuals from 169 nations have the opportunity to submit an application for an e-Visa for India. This easy process enables numerous visitors to effortlessly acquire the required entry permit for their visit to India. Due to the eVisa, Greeks now have the opportunity to visit India with more ease than ever. Every Greek citizen can choose from three different types of Indian e-Visas to apply for. The Indian eVisa is applicable for a range of reasons, such as traveling and visiting relatives and friends in India. A tourist e-visa from India remains valid for 365 days from the date of issue. The permit is multiple entry and Greek passport holders with a Tourist e-Visa can stay in India for up to 90 days. The Business eVisa is for selling and trading, attending business meetings or attending exhibitions and fairs are just some of the activities that Greeks can engage in with an India e-business visa. Like the electronic tourist visa, this permit is valid for 365 days. Greek business travelers can spend a total of 180 days in India throughout the year, which can be used at once or spread over several trips. If a Greek citizen requires medical treatment in India, they must apply for the e-Medical Visa for India. This travel document has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue, it is triple-entry and allows you to a total stay of 60 days. In order to obtain any of the above permits, Greek citizens must complete the India e-Visa Application Form. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour, care must be taken to ensure all the details are filled out accurately as errors can result in delays or even rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa 4 business days before leaving Greece for India.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

Over 169 countries have the opportunity to request an India e-Visa by filling out a straightforward online application. The introduction of eVisa Travel Authorization in India in 2014 brings major advantages to eligible individuals intending to travel to India, boosting tourism in the country. The nation has established a range of online Indian visa options corresponding to the purpose of the trip. Croatians have the option to apply for the India Tourist e-Visa for purposes such as leisure, business, or family trips. Croatian visitors are permitted to remain in the nation for a period of 90 days within the visa's year of validity. Croatian citizens have the freedom to visit India multiple times within a one-year period thanks to their multiple-entry visa. The India e-business visa is available for Croatian travelers planning to enter India for business matters such as meetings, conferences, sales and recruitment. This type of visa allows up to two entries into India during the year for which the visa is valid. The maximum length of stay in India is 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A digital copy of the passport's biographical page

A digital photograph with specific Indian eVisa guidelines

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Starting in 2014, the Indian government has made it possible for Japanese citizens to access the Indian Visa application form online. More than 169 nations are eligible to request an India e-Visa through an uncomplicated online application. In order for a Japanese individual to visit India, they need to acquire an India e-Visa beforehand. Therefore, in order to travel to India for business, medical reasons, or tourism, a Japanese individual must first obtain an e-visa from India. E-Visa for tourists: Permits a 30-day stay in India from arrival date. Tourist e-Visas are only valid for one entry and cannot be transferred or swapped. E-Business Visa: Opt for this category if your trip to India is for business reasons. The validity period of this type is 365 days from the date of issue, and you can visit India as many times as you like. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler

A valid passport with at least six months validity

A complete passport scan of the information page

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Latvian individuals planning to travel to India for cultural, recreational, or leisure reasons need to obtain an Indian e-Visa. The purpose of the India e-Visa is to simplify the visa application procedure and draw in a greater number of foreign visitors. Tourists intending to travel to India should first submit an online application for an India Tourist Visa. Since 2014, Latvian residents have had the option to apply for Indian visas online directly through the Indian government. At present, citizens of 169 countries are eligible to acquire an India e-Visa. Therefore, numerous tourists traveling to India should encounter no issues when obtaining the necessary entry visas. The Indian government provides a range of India visas based on the reason for traveling. The most frequently issued types of visas are for tourists and business purposes. Latvian travelers are allowed to stay in the country for 30 days with a 30-day tourist visa, which permits them to enter the country twice. If Latvian citizens want to stay longer in India, they can apply for Long Term Tourist e-Visa which is 1 year and 5-year tourist visa. E-Business Visa: Latvian professionals visiting India for business can apply for India E-Business Visa. This visa is valid for one year from the date of issue and allows multiple entries. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days on each visit. e-Medical Visa: Latvian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an e-Medical Visa to India. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Latvian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. In order to process your visa, you need to fill out the online application form, upload the required documents and then proceed to checkout.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Latvia?



Valid passport – most Latvians will have no difficulty obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is not expired.

Digital photo – make sure that the photo is most recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and be ready to upload it.

A complete passport scan of the information page. Mode of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too.